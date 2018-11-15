Citigroup Initiates Coverage on SolarWinds (SWI)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

NYSE SWI opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.28 million during the quarter.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds, Inc (SolarWinds) is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, markets, sells and supports enterprise-class information technology (IT), infrastructure management software to IT and DevOps professionals in organizations of all sizes. Its products categories include network management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of network infrastructure; systems management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of applications, physical and virtual servers, storage and databases; MSP, which is used by managed service providers to monitor and manage the IT infrastructure of their end clients, SMBs, and cloud, its cloud-based products, which are used to monitor and manage applications and application infrastructure.

