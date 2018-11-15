Citigroup Raises Stryker (SYK) Price Target to $174.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

SYK stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.03. 56,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,197. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $146.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $69,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,313 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $931,542,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $831,822,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Stryker by 987.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,657,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,479 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 215,255.1% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,564 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 24.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $899,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,333 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

