ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,590.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “$138.69” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

NYSE SWK opened at $124.99 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

