ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FMX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7352 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

