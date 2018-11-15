ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $9.16 Million Stake in ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 297,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 163,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 574,075 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. SP Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,146,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after buying an additional 1,202,555 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

IBN stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. ICICI Bank Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.40.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

