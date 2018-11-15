Clorox (CLX) Earns “Sell” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Clorox underperformed the industry in a month due to its trimmed earnings guidance for fiscal 2019. This was mainly due to the expectations of making fewer share repurchases in fiscal 2019 than repurchases of nearly 50% of its $2-billion authorization projected earlier. Moreover, adverse currency hurt top-line growth and remains a concern in fiscal 2019. Also, the company is witnessing strained margins on higher commodity and logistics expenses, which is likely to persist in fiscal 2019. However, it posted solid first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, which marked its eighth straight positive earnings surprise and fourth sales beat in the last six quarters. Earnings gained from lower tax rate and higher sales and cost savings, while the Nutranext acquisition and higher volumes aided sales. Moreover, its 2020 Strategy, aimed at bolstering growth of categories and overall market share bodes well.”

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLX. ValuEngine raised shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.64.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.78. The stock had a trading volume of 117,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Clorox has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $162.18. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 102.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

In related news, EVP Jon M. Balousek sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $485,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 54,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $8,531,324.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,830,355.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,088 shares of company stock worth $13,465,508. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.