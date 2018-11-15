CNO Financial Group (CNO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 152,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,210. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen N. David purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,561. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $321,517.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,236.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 58.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

