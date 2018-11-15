Coeur Mining (CDE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.10

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 131295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $862.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 316,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,000,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,391 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 528.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 571,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,570,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 577,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

