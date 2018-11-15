Columbia Asset Management Raises Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 102,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 711,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 46,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

