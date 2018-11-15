Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 176.7% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 15,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 32.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $75,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

