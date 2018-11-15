Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stake Raised by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 114,020 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 4.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $122,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 933,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 64.2% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 106,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 85.2% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

