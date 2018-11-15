Comerica Bank Acquires 2,588 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $532,238.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $542,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,073 shares of company stock worth $1,109,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 226.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

