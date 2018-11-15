Comerica Bank Has $4.86 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 94.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $7,939,382.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 637,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,472.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,630,406.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,875 shares of company stock worth $11,582,145. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

