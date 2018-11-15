Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (SCI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 278,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 189.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after buying an additional 282,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,190,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,633 shares of company stock worth $9,935,197. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

NYSE:SCI opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.60 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

