Commerzbank Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ARL) a €42.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARL. Nord/LB set a €38.43 ($44.69) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. equinet set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.48 ($43.58).

ETR:ARL opened at €31.32 ($36.42) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €33.35 ($38.78) and a 1-year high of €41.89 ($48.71).

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

