Commerzbank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (EVK) a €39.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.30 ($39.88).

EVK opened at €26.97 ($31.36) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

