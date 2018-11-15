Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $115.71 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,728,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,367 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $115,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 28.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 284,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.5% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $30,977.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $68,055.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $64.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

