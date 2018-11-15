Commonwealth Bank of Australia Lowers Position in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280,340 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned approximately 0.14% of Teck Resources worth $20,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 452.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,561,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192,051 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 504.7% during the second quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,679,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after buying an additional 1,401,503 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 83.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,410,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,803,000 after buying an additional 1,096,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,225,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 609,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 184.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 778,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after buying an additional 504,934 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

