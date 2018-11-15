Commonwealth Bank of Australia Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.82.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

