Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX opened at $66.86 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $75.99.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

