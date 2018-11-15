Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $53.92 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $53,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 427,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 850,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 109.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup set a $56.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

NYSE:KO opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.24.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $729,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,610.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,675,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

