Commscope (COMM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on Commscope and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.50 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Commscope has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Commscope had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commscope will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 25,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Granow purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $694,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

