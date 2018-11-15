Commscope (COMM) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.51. Commscope shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 6275092 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 7,500 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Granow bought 4,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $78,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $694,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Commscope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Commscope had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Commscope by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commscope by 54.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

