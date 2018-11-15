Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

COMM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.41. 142,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,238. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 11.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 12.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 3.1% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Cross Research raised shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

