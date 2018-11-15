Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Holdings Cut by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,284 shares during the period. Community Bank System makes up 1.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Community Bank System worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,117,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,433,000 after acquiring an additional 465,005 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $25,349,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 32.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Whipple sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $170,048.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,875.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $67.07.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $141.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBU. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

