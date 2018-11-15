Comparing John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) and Lingo Media (LMDCF)

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) and Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lingo Media has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lingo Media does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for John Wiley & Sons and Lingo Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A Lingo Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Lingo Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 11.65% 16.49% 6.80% Lingo Media -290.63% -342.59% -230.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Lingo Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $1.80 billion 1.73 $192.18 million N/A N/A Lingo Media $2.14 million 1.16 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than Lingo Media.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats Lingo Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

About Lingo Media

Lingo Media Corporation develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-based English Language Learning and Online English Language Learning. The Print-based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs. It has co-published approximately 600 million units from library of program titles. This segment prints and sells Lingo Learning's English language training programs to provincial distributors; and licenses Lingo Learning's English language training programs to provincial publishers who print and sell the programs to provincial distributors. The Online English Language Learning segment provides Web-based educational technology English language learning training and assessment solutions, such as Web-based software licensing subscriptions, online and professional services, audio practice tools, and multi-platform applications. It offers 2,000 hours of interactive learning through various product offerings that include Winnie's World, English Academy, Scholar, Campus, English for Success, and Master and English for Success. This segment also markets its products in Latin America through a network of distributors. Lingo Media Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.