Comparing Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) & Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) and Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 35.4%. Sabine Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Volatility and Risk

Marine Petroleum Trust has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabine Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and Sabine Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust $870,000.00 7.01 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Sabine Royalty Trust $37.20 million 14.80 $34.72 million N/A N/A

Sabine Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Petroleum Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and Sabine Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 76.54% 72.43% 72.43% Sabine Royalty Trust 94.34% 823.90% 583.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marine Petroleum Trust and Sabine Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabine Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sabine Royalty Trust beats Marine Petroleum Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees. The Trust distributes all income, after paying its liabilities and obligations, to the unit holders during the months of March, June, September and December each year. The Trust’s subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation (MPC), holds title to interests in properties subject to the Trust’s interests that are situated offshore of Louisiana. MPC is engaged in the administration and collection of royalties. As of June 30, 2016, MPC held an overriding royalty interest equal to 0.75% of the value at the well of any oil, natural gas, or other minerals produced and sold from the leases. All aspects of MPC’s operations are conducted by third parties.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

