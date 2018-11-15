Comparing Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) & CPI Card Group (PMTS)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Card Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 27.96% 22.07% 1.72% CPI Card Group -17.44% N/A -2.45%

Dividends

Plumas Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CPI Card Group does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and CPI Card Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp $37.23 million 3.48 $8.18 million N/A N/A CPI Card Group $254.86 million 0.13 -$22.01 million ($0.31) -9.32

Plumas Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CPI Card Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Plumas Bancorp and CPI Card Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Card Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

CPI Card Group has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.01%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Plumas Bancorp.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats CPI Card Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine (ATM), night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services, as well as telephone and mobile banking services, including mobile deposit and Internet banking services with bill-pay options. It operates 11 branches located in the California, including Alturas, Chester, Fall River Mills, Greenville, Kings Beach, Portola, Quincy, Redding, Susanville, Tahoe City, and Truckee; a branch in Reno, Nevada; a lending office in Auburn, California; and commercial/agricultural lending offices in Chico, California and Klamath Falls, Oregon, as well as 16 ATMs. Plumas Bancorp was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging, card personalization, and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card providers in the United States. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail cards, such as gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. It also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company serves national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

