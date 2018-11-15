Comparing Trimedyne (TMED) & GETINGE AB/ADR (GNGBY)

Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) and GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Trimedyne alerts:

GETINGE AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Trimedyne does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trimedyne and GETINGE AB/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimedyne $4.70 million 0.21 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A GETINGE AB/ADR $5.27 billion 0.43 $161.40 million N/A N/A

GETINGE AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Trimedyne.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trimedyne and GETINGE AB/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A GETINGE AB/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Trimedyne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trimedyne and GETINGE AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A GETINGE AB/ADR 3.49% 4.75% 2.22%

Volatility & Risk

Trimedyne has a beta of -1.4, meaning that its share price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GETINGE AB/ADR has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GETINGE AB/ADR beats Trimedyne on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

About GETINGE AB/ADR

Getinge AB provides products and services for surgery, intensive-care, long-term care, infection control, and sterilization in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Patient & Post-Acute Care, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers infection control systems for hospitals under the Getinge and Maquet brands; equipment for complete surgical workplaces and expanded treatment options; equipment, consumables, and services for cleaning, disinfection and sterilization of instruments; and IT tracking systems. The company also provides a range of products for life support in acute health conditions, including equipment, intensive care units and catheterization labs, instruments and implants for cardiovascular surgery, anesthesia equipment, and ventilators under the Maquet brand name; and caregiver equipment in the areas, such as safe patient handling, prevention of venous thromboembolisms, medical beds, intensive care units, early mobility, hygiene systems, bariatric care, and pressure ulcer prevention under the ArjoHuntleigh brand name. In addition, it offers solutions for contamination prevention for the life science sector comprising cleaning, sterilization, isolation, and containment technologies that meet process needs; and positioning solutions, mattress systems, medical beds, hygiene systems, and compression therapies to address preventable injuries, such as pressure ulcers under the ArjoHuntleigh brand name. The company offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors. Getinge AB has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimedyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimedyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.