Compugroup Medical (COP) PT Set at €49.00 by Berenberg Bank

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) received a €49.00 ($56.98) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compugroup Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.79 ($60.22).

ETR COP opened at €43.64 ($50.74) on Tuesday. Compugroup Medical has a 12-month low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 12-month high of €60.30 ($70.12).

Compugroup Medical Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

