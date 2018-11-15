Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.57

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 68777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Several research firms recently commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

The company has a market cap of $365.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

