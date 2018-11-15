Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Given a $19.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) has been assigned a $19.00 price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.14% from the company’s previous close.

CNCE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 392.62%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,342,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.