ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce $21.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.08 million to $22.68 million. ConforMIS reported sales of $20.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year sales of $88.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $88.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $85.11 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $91.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 51.25% and a negative return on equity of 90.97%.

CFMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ConforMIS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 299,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 217,275 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 455,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 424,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.23. ConforMIS has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

