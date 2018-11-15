Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Position Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,987,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,747,000 after acquiring an additional 345,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,969,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,489,000 after acquiring an additional 337,338 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 344.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,124,000 after acquiring an additional 295,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,961,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,864,000 after acquiring an additional 228,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $197.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.20 and a 1-year high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Evercore ISI set a $255.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.96.

In related news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $989,104.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,331.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Sands sold 136,547 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $30,534,640.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares in the company, valued at $164,943,677.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

