Contrasting Bloom Energy (BE) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bloom Energy and Ballard Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 1 4 3 0 2.25 Ballard Power Systems 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bloom Energy currently has a consensus target price of $24.86, indicating a potential upside of 59.17%. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Ballard Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy N/A N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems -17.29% -14.64% -9.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bloom Energy and Ballard Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $375.99 million 4.41 -$262.59 million N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems $121.30 million 4.23 -$8.04 million ($0.03) -95.00

Ballard Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats Ballard Power Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications. It also offers stationary power products, such as FCgen-1020ACS and FCgen-H2PM fuel cell stacks for backup power system applications; and ClearGen for distributed generation system applications. In addition, the company provides unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) power products comprising FCair-600 and FCair-1200 fuel cell products for UAVs power system applications. Further, it offers portable power products, including SPM-622 and VPM-402 for power management applications; and adaptive battery chargers for portable battery charging applications. Additionally, the company provides technology solutions comprising engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

