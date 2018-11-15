Contrasting BOSTON OMAHA (BOMN) and Invitation Homes (INVH)

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get BOSTON OMAHA alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BOSTON OMAHA and Invitation Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOSTON OMAHA 0 0 0 0 N/A Invitation Homes 0 2 8 0 2.80

Invitation Homes has a consensus price target of $25.56, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Invitation Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than BOSTON OMAHA.

Volatility and Risk

BOSTON OMAHA has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitation Homes has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BOSTON OMAHA and Invitation Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOSTON OMAHA -69.84% -3.61% -3.52% Invitation Homes -4.71% -0.56% -0.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOSTON OMAHA and Invitation Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOSTON OMAHA $9.01 million 61.97 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Invitation Homes $1.05 billion 10.55 -$105.33 million $0.26 82.19

BOSTON OMAHA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitation Homes.

Dividends

Invitation Homes pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BOSTON OMAHA does not pay a dividend. Invitation Homes pays out 169.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of BOSTON OMAHA shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.6% of BOSTON OMAHA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats BOSTON OMAHA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the United States. The company acquires existing billboard locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Wisconsin. It also provides surety insurance products, as well as related brokerage services; and commercial real estate brokerage, property management, and other real estate services. In addition, Boston Omaha Corporation holds interests in various commercial and residential real estate properties. As of March 23, 2018, it owned 479 billboard structures containing a total of 1,151 advertising spots, and 864 faces of which 37 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission statement, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.