Contrasting BRASILAGRO COMP/S (LND) & Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP)

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRASILAGRO COMP/S $119.63 million 1.90 $38.10 million N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.09 billion 0.36 $120.80 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than BRASILAGRO COMP/S.

Profitability

This table compares BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRASILAGRO COMP/S 52.85% 27.38% 19.21% Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.13% 2.17% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRASILAGRO COMP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BRASILAGRO COMP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Fresh Del Monte Produce pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BRASILAGRO COMP/S has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Fresh Del Monte Produce has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BRASILAGRO COMP/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

BRASILAGRO COMP/S beats Fresh Del Monte Produce on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRASILAGRO COMP/S

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 10 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 joint-venture farm in Paraguay with a total area of 286,194 hectares. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos. The company also produces and distributes prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

