Contrasting Ideal Power (IPWR) and China Carbon Graphite Group (CHGI)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of -3.24, suggesting that its share price is 424% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and China Carbon Graphite Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $1.21 million 6.02 -$10.43 million ($0.78) -0.67 China Carbon Graphite Group $990,000.00 0.83 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

China Carbon Graphite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideal Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ideal Power and China Carbon Graphite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 2 1 0 2.33 China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideal Power presently has a consensus target price of $1.67, indicating a potential upside of 220.51%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and China Carbon Graphite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -527.25% -72.98% -61.62% China Carbon Graphite Group -20.17% N/A -129.26%

Summary

Ideal Power beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology. The B-TRAN Division develops its Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company's principal products include 30-kilowatt(kW) power conversion systems, such as two-port and multi-port products. It also offers 30kW SunDial, a PV string inverter, which is field upgradable through the addition of a drop-in second DC port to connect batteries to a solar PV array; and The SunDial Plus, such as the PV inverter and the second DC battery port. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. It operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. The company also supplies special graphite blocks and rods, graphite electrodes, precision machined graphite parts and components, and carbon fiber felts. In addition, it offers products for end-users in graphite application zones, including steel, metallurgy, non-ferrous, PV, energy storage, optical fiber, semiconductor, and chemical industries. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

