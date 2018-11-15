Contrasting Kyocera (KYOCY) and The Competition

Kyocera (OTCMKTS: KYOCY) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kyocera to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kyocera pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 40.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyocera and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.24 billion $736.10 million 25.65 Kyocera Competitors $3.20 billion $553.56 million 7.08

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Kyocera is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Kyocera has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kyocera and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyocera Competitors 1874 6456 11744 670 2.54

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 35.09%. Given Kyocera’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kyocera has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 5.69% 3.70% 2.86% Kyocera Competitors -46.79% 4.29% 4.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kyocera rivals beat Kyocera on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for the Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group segment offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.