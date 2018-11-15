Control4 (CTRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRL. BidaskClub raised Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Imperial Capital downgraded Control4 from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Control4 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of CTRL opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Control4 has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Control4 will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Control4 news, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 104,380 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 6,532 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $210,134.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,520.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,091 shares of company stock worth $12,843,523 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Control4 by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,075,000 after acquiring an additional 653,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Control4 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Control4 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Control4 by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,114,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after acquiring an additional 717,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Control4 by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 913,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Control4 Corp. engages in the provision of automation and control solutions. It offers networking systems to control lighting, entertainment, security, energy and other connected devices. The firm builds secure infrastructure to provide cloud-base services which includes remote customer system access.

