Copa (CPA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPA. UBS Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of CPA opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. Copa has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.93 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Copa by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Copa by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Copa by 39.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 17.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 1,234.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

