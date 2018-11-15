Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Copart were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 88.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 211.7% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Gabelli raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

