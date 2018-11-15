Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) will announce sales of $22.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.39 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust posted sales of $22.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year sales of $88.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.38 million to $88.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.38 million, with estimates ranging from $88.13 million to $92.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.53). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, CEO David J. Schulte bought 1,000 shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,733.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at $890,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 494.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 34,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.90. 4,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,539. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $427.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

