Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc (KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a report issued on Monday, November 12th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$35.32 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$33.04 and a 12-month high of C$43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$60.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.00 million.

In related news, insider Ronald James Graham sold 1,900 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.73, for a total value of C$71,687.00. Also, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$1,173,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,279.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 321.72%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. It provides laundry and linen services for sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns and drapes, and other linen.

