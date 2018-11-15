Cormark Comments on Diversified Royalty Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a report issued on Monday, November 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.55 and a 12-month high of C$3.74. The company has a current ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 56.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.25%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

