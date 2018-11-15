Cormark Comments on Nuvista Energy Ltd’s FY2018 Earnings (NVA)

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Nuvista Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVA. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.39.

TSE NVA opened at C$4.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$9.89.

In other Nuvista Energy news, insider Douglas Christopher Mcdavid sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$49,104.00. Also, insider Michael Lawford purchased 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.51 per share, with a total value of C$40,028.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,530 shares of company stock valued at $94,247.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.