Corning (GLW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 139,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Corning has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,164.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,109,532.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock worth $2,087,018 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 711.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 233.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Corning by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

