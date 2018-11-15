Corning (GLW) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.83

News headlines about Corning (NYSE:GLW) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Corning earned a daily sentiment score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Corning’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.05. 6,256,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,247. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,164.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,468.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,018. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

