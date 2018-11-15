Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is a business development company. It focused on investing in the debt of privately owned companies. Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Corporate Capital Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corporate Capital Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Capital Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.15.

NYSE:CCT opened at $13.97 on Monday. Corporate Capital Trust has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.35 million. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 36.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ryan Wilson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Arnold bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $122,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Corporate Capital Trust by 3,249.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 45,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust during the first quarter worth about $12,700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,134,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Capital Trust (CCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.