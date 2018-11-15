Covia (CVIA) Posts Earnings Results

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CVIA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.79. 34,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,843. Covia has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVIA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVIA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Covia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Covia in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Covia in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Covia in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

